Connecting the Antenna and Being Grounded, Talking about Theory and Telling the Story——Xuhui District’s innovative forms promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to take rootFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Yuan Wei) This afternoon, the launching ceremony and the first training meeting for grass-roots publicity backbones of the Xuhui District study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, hosted by the Xuhui District Party Committee Propaganda Department Held in Xuhui District, the preaching team went deep into Xuhui’s agencies, communities, schools and enterprises through the method of “four teams, five entrances and six lectures”, and quickly raised an upsurge of learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. After the launching ceremony, Xuhui District carried out the first training session for the grassroots to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and invited Zhou Zhiqiang, a member of the Lecturer Group of the Municipal Party Committee, to give a speech titled “Towards New Glory and Dreams——Learning and Interpreting the Report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” .

Photo courtesy of Xuhui District

The kick-off ceremony of this publicity activity invited Dr. Zhu Lan from Xietu Street Community Health Service Center, a representative of Xuhui District to participate in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and awarded her a letter of appointment to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Dr. Zhu Lan, who came back from the Great Hall of the People, walked into the publicity class one after another to carry out the spirit propaganda activities of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. As an excellent representative in the field of health who is skilled in business, caring for the people, and serving the people wholeheartedly, combined with her personal experience and personal feelings of participating in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and closely related to the actual work of community health at the grassroots level, she carried out nearly 20 lively sessions. Propaganda, and continuously enhance the ideological consciousness and emotional resonance of party members, cadres and the masses to learn and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Today’s event also invited Zhao Songtao, a well-known cross talk and Allegro script actor, to perform the original Allegro party lesson “Strive for a New Journey, Unite and Make New Contributions”. Let the audience deepen their study and understanding of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in a relaxed and lively atmosphere.

In order to fully promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Xuhui, and gather a strong impetus to “build a new Xuhui and rebuild a new Xuhui”, the key list of Xuhui District’s expert propaganda group for studying and implementing the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was released at the launching ceremony. A letter of appointment will be issued; the “Xinhui” theoretical presentation group of the Party School of the District Party Committee and the “Huishuo” theoretical presentation group of the district education system will focus on developing courses. Representatives of the characteristic publicity teams in the grassroots publicity alliance and 13 grassroots publicity teams from sub-districts and towns were also invited to the event site, and the organizers awarded the teams bronze medals.

Photo courtesy of Xuhui District

The reporter learned that Xuhui District attaches great importance to the characteristic preaching work for various groups, integrates the advanced models in the region, and uses the resources of the municipal party school, the courtyard and the institute to continue to play the characteristics of typical demonstration preaching and youth group innovation preaching, and cultivates Advanced collectives such as the “Guangqi Evening Sunshine” five-year-old report group of the national advanced theoretical publicity group, the “Huiqing Youth” youth lecturer group of the municipal advanced theoretical publicity group, and the patriotic publicity team for retired military cadres have innovated “New Thinking – Around the Masses” Theoretical big class” theory preaching brand.

The Xuhui District Committee gave full play to the role of the municipal-district-grassroots three-level publicity system, and coordinated the implementation of the “four teams, five entrances and six lectures” publicity work on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The four types of publicity teams are: leading cadre publicity team, expert publicity team, characteristic publicity team, and grassroots publicity alliance team. “Five advances” means to promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into institutions, communities, campuses, enterprises, and websites. Explain the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China through the six forms of propaganda: talk about policies well, and leading cadres take the lead in preaching; tell about experience, and representatives of the 20th National Congress give speeches; explain theories thoroughly, and experts and scholars give in-depth preaching; tell good cases, and grassroots backbones give vivid speeches ; Explain the truth, preach the true nature of the youth group; tell living stories, and preach innovatively on the platform carrier.

Photo courtesy of Xuhui District

“Comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization”, “Carry forward the great spirit of party building and bravely shoulder the mission of the times – in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” “From “cave dwelling pair” to self-revolution” – for this publicity activity The “Xinhui” propaganda group of the Party School of the Xuhui District Party Committee prepared a “Special Course List for In-depth Study and Propaganda of the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, which contains 17 special courses. “The characteristics of the party school’s publicity team are relatively strong in theory and system.” Wang Xiaochen, the leader of the “Xinhui” publicity team, said that in each course, the members of the publicity team will guide everyone according to the specific goals and tasks proposed by the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Thinking about “why”, “what” and “how to do”, combined with Xuhui’s reform and development practice, it is both connected to the antenna and grounded, so that everyone can “know what is and know why” in the process of learning, thinking and practicing.

Xuhui Binjiang “West Bund Wisdom Tower” has gathered 1 Turing Award winner, 8 academicians, more than 150 doctors, and more than 3,000 corporate white-collar workers and R&D personnel. It is known as “Vertical Silicon Valley”. Dong Libo of the Xuhui Youth League Committee introduced that the “West Bund Wisdom Tower”, which has gathered a large number of young talents, is the first stop of the “Huiqingyou” youth lecturer group. “The younger generation are all natives of the Internet. In view of this characteristic, we intend to invite an entrepreneur of an Internet company to give a short and quick presentation at the West Bund Zhita at noon. Combining the spirit of the 20th National Congress with the entrepreneur’s story , I believe it will resonate with the youth group.” Dong Libo said.

It is reported that Xuhui District also continues to play the role of online learning brands such as “Xinsihui”, “Yanxihui” and “Hui Lecture Forum”. , can be implemented, and form a “chorus” to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the whole region.