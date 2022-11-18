Thanks to the refined cost management measures, the effective adjustment of customer structure, and the positive effect brought about by the merger with Debon Group, JD Logistics’ revenue increased significantly in the third quarter, and its losses decreased significantly.

On November 18, JD Logistics announced its results for the third quarter of 2022.

The financial report shows that JD Logistics achieved revenue of 35.77 billion yuan in the third quarter,A year-on-year increase of 38.9%,The growth rate has rebounded sharply from the previous quarter; the gross profit in the third quarter was 2.649 billion yuan,108.6% year-on-year increase; (attributable to owners of the company)Net loss of 290 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 73.1%but expanded from the previous quarter; the adjusted net profit was 450 million yuan, compared with a net loss of 570 million yuan in the same period last year,Compared with the second quarter, it increased by 109.8%.

Regarding the performance in the third quarter, JD Logistics said:

The increase in total revenue was driven by a 6.6% increase in revenue from integrated supply chain customers andDriven by a 102.8% increase in revenue from other clients. The increase in gross margin (as well as the reduction in losses) was mainly due to refined cost management measures, effective adjustment of customer structure, and economies of scale driving efficiency improvements in most of our cost components as revenues grew rapidly.And the positive impact of the merger of Debon Group on gross profit.

customer side,In the third quarter, the integrated supply chain customer revenue was 18.23 billion yuan, accounting for 51.0% of the total, down from 66.4% in the same period last year. The proportion of revenue from other customers rose to 49% from 33.6% in the same period last year.

In addition, in the third quarter, revenue from external customers reached 24.87 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 67.8%, and the proportion of external revenue rose to 70%. The proportion of internal revenue dropped from 42.4% in the same period last year to 30.5%.

In the third quarter, JD Logistics merged with Debon for the first time.Financial report shows,In the third quarter, the revenue from Debon Group was 5.82 billion yuan,Integrated supply chain customers contributed more than 97% of revenue.

Other operating highlights in the third quarter:

The company became one of the first logistics companies to access the Douyin e-commerce platform “Yinxieda” service, providing Douyin users with high-quality delivery services such as door-to-door delivery. On August 31, 2022, the company obtained the CCAR-121 “Air Carrier Operation Certificate” issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which marked that JD Logistics Airlines was officially put into operation. . As of September 30, 2022, the company operates more than 1,500 warehouses. Including the management area of ​​the cloud warehouse ecological platform, the company’s storage network management area exceeds 30 million square meters.

As of the close of Hong Kong stocks on Friday, the stock price of JD Logistics rose 0.69% to HK$14.5 per share, with a total market value of HK$95.662 billion.

