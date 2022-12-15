Home News Justice, Nordio changes the head of prisons: prosecutor Russo in place of Renoldi




Change at the top of the Dap, the Department that administers prisons. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio is preparing to appoint the prosecutor of the national anti-mafia and anti-terrorism prosecutor Giovanni Russo as head of the Dap, a post held up to now by Carlo Renoldi, who had been chosen by minister Marta Cartabia. Russo is an independent judiciary and is the brother of Paolo, a former Forza Italia deputy, now in the third pole.

Russo’s name had been circulating for days among the penitentiary police unions, but now the CSM has received an official request to place him out of office, an essential prerequisite for him to be able to take on the new position.

Since 2016, the magistrate has been an assistant prosecutor in the office directed by Giovanni Melillo and for a few months he was its regent after the retirement of his predecessor Federico Cafiero De Raho. Before arriving in via Giulia, he worked at the Naples prosecutor’s office.

