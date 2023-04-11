After several hours of meeting, the bench of the Conservative Party announced that it will not support the health reform project if its proposals are not complied with

The president of the community, Efraín Cepeda, indicated that the decision was made unanimously by the parliamentarians.

“The Conservative Party, by unanimous decision of the Parliamentary Bench, will NOT support the Health Reform project filed by the national Government, if the “thick lines” presented by the community to guarantee a quality health system are not complied with,” indicated the conservatives.

It should be remembered that in recent days the representative to the Chamber, Gerardo Yepes, signed the paper on the Health Reform that was filed on March 31 before Congress. However, the community indicated that this action does not represent them as a party.

It is important to mention that the Conservative, Liberal and La U parties, members of the government coalition, expressed their disagreement because the proposals that worked together and that the government accepted were not included in the presentation for the first debate on health reform. to be included in the text.

In the case of the Partido de La U, its director Dilian Francisca Toro mentioned that; “After receiving the presentation of the health reform project, we find that the agreed agreements are not contemplated, for which we will present an alternate presentation that includes the proposals presented by the parties to save lives.”

However, last Sunday, the Minister of the Interior assured that; “We are going to regain peace of mind in the process of the project, respecting the agreements that we built in many hours of debate.”

Without the votes of the Conservatives, Liberals and La U, the Government does not have the slightest possibility of having the health reform approved.

He would even sink in his first debate in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, where he would have secured 9 votes in favor of the rest of the coalition (Historical Pact and the Greens), plus two votes from the victims’ representatives and one from the Commons Party; against 12 against the opposition, also counting the Conservatives, the Liberals and La U, in the event that the Government does not accept their proposals for reform.