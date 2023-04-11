Home Sports Rome, Solbakken injury: left shoulder dislocation
Rome, Solbakken injury: left shoulder dislocation

Rome, Solbakken injury: left shoulder dislocation

The Roma he will have to do without Ola in the coming weeks Solbakken. The Norwegian, injured last Saturday against Turin, underwent instrumental tests at Villa Stuart which confirmed the left shoulder dislocation. For him it is a recurrence of the same injury suffered last summer, when he was still wearing the Bodo / Glimt shirt. Roma’s medical staff chose not to perform surgery, but proceed with conservative therapy. Solbakken will carry out another check-up in two weeks to evaluate the reaction of the shoulder and definitive recovery times.

In numeri di Solbakken

Arrived at Roma in January, Solbakken has collected so far 8 appearances with the Giallorossi (191 total minutes), with only two games as a starter. The Norwegian also boasts a goal against Verona and an assist with Sampdoria. “Thanks for all the nice messages, I will come back stronger” wrote Solbakken on Instagram after the match in Turin.

