The Roma he will have to do without Ola in the coming weeks Solbakken. The Norwegian, injured last Saturday against Turin, underwent instrumental tests at Villa Stuart which confirmed the left shoulder dislocation. For him it is a recurrence of the same injury suffered last summer, when he was still wearing the Bodo / Glimt shirt. Roma’s medical staff chose not to perform surgery, but proceed with conservative therapy. Solbakken will carry out another check-up in two weeks to evaluate the reaction of the shoulder and definitive recovery times.