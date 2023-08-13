Construction of a new bridge begins in Sensunapan, Sonsonate – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

Today, the Minister of Public Works, Romeo Herrera, together with the executive director of FOVIAL, Alex Beltrán, began the construction project for a new bridge over the Sensunapán River, Sonsonate.

“All the families of Sonzacate and Sonsonate had asked for years to build a new bridge over the Sensunapan River, because the old one was one lane and had no pedestrian access,” Herrera explained.

Crews will build a 3.5-meter two-lane vehicular bridge and 1.2-meter pedestrian sidewalks at both ends. The hydraulic concrete work will be 30 meters long and will have security barriers and signage.

“The bridge over the Sensunapan River is 60 years old; the structure had suffered complications. Three potable water pipes pass through it,” said the head of the MOP.

The executive director of FOVIAL, Alex Beltrán, expressed that the works in this area will promote social and tourist development as it is the connection road between Sonsonate and Sonzacate, as well as being one of the accesses to the Ruta de Las Flores.

“The population deserves decent works that guarantee safe connectivity,” added Beltrán.

This work will have an investment of $1.33 million, 128 jobs will be generated, benefiting 6,202 drivers and more than 96,546 inhabitants.

