Construction of a road plan begins in three corregimientos of the department of Cesar

According to information issued by the Governorate of Cesarthis week the act of beginning the rigid concrete paving work of 10.12 Kilometers in the corregiments of Sabanagrande, Champan and Guaymaral, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Curumaní, Cesar.

The start-up was attended by producer families, teachers, health personnel, peasants, students and the beneficiary community, who will be able to travel roads in optimal conditions, which will allow them to improve their quality of life.

“For us it is a dream come true. We have been waiting for a long time for the repair of this road and it is only now that they are going to do it. We are very happy with that. This will be a road that can now be traveled ”, stated Helio Ricardo Gómez, a resident of Guaymaral.

With the road construction, it is expected that the inhabitants of these districts will be able to improve connectivity with neighboring populations, places to which they mobilize to market products such as cassava, corn and artisanal fishing, which are the main livelihood activities they carry out daily.

Also read: They will pave the renowned Valledupar road: they will invest $22 billion

María López, president of the Community Action Board, of the township of Champan, expressed that the conditions to which they had to submit will change with the new project to be carried out, “We received it with great pleasure, great acceptance and great expectations. It is a community that is crying out for the communication routes to be reactivated to have access to the urban area and facilitate access and, incidentally, encourage tourism in the corregimiento”.

Group 3 of the Road Plan contemplates the paving of a total of 62 kilometers of secondary and tertiary roads in the municipalities of Chiriguaná, Curumaní, El Copey, Río de Oro, Pelaya and González, to dignify the quality of life of the peasants of the department, to connect the paths and corregimientos with the municipal seats.

“It is a dream that has cost us a lot of work. We went through many difficult times. Today we were able to get this project off the ground. It is impossible to think of a tourist, socioeconomic development of Curumaní and the department of Cesar, without roads. It is impossible to think about rural development, which is why today, from the departmental administration, we are building these new kilometers of secondary and tertiary roads throughout our territory”, affirmed the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza.

POR JUSTIN VARELA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

