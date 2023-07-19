Title: Construction of Southwest China‘s First Ultra-Deep Subway Station Completes an Important Milestone for Universiade Project

Date: July 15, 202X

The construction of Chengdu Rail Transit Line 18, a significant supporting project for the upcoming World University Games, reached a crucial milestone as the main body of the first ultra-deep four-line subway station in southwest China was completed. Luomashi Station, the first super-deep subway station in the region, with a depth of 45.5 meters and a construction volume equivalent to three standard subway stations, successfully capped its main structure on July 15.

Chengdu Metro Line 18 spans a total length of 80.4 kilometers and will be completed in three phases. The first and second phases of the project have recently begun operations. The newly built stations of Lines 18 and 10, along with the existing stations of Lines 1 and 4, constitute the underground floors across the six levels of the Luomashi Station.

Luomashi Station is known as “Chengdu’s most difficult and rare nationwide” subway station due to its complex surroundings and minimal distance from the existing Line 1 train, measuring only 5.3 meters. The station passes through the existing Line 4 station, Chengdu traffic arteries, and the ancient Shu Palace ruins area. The construction poses challenges such as protecting existing lines, relocating underground utilities, preserving ancient trees, and dealing with complex geological conditions, including water-rich sandy pebble strata and moderately weathered mudstone.

To ensure the completion of Luomashi Station’s main structure before the start of the Chengdu Universiade, China Railway 18th Bureau’s construction team has faced multiple obstacles since November 2019. They have overcome challenges related to verticality control of the pile foundation, precipitation and drainage difficulties, cable settlement control, construction of ultra-deep foundation pits, and high risks associated with three-dimensional crossing operations. Notably, several records have been set during the construction, including the largest single pouring of concrete at the station, amounting to 3,000 cubic meters, and the highest daily unearthing of Sinotrans, measuring up to 5,500 cubic meters.

Huang Guangkai, the person in charge of Luomashi Station at China Railway 18th Bureau, emphasized that the completion of Luomashi Station’s main structure serves as the foundation for the scheduled opening and operation of Metro Line 18’s third phase. Furthermore, it provides crucial data for the design, construction, and scientific research of ultra-deep subway stations in China. Once completed, Chengdu Metro Line 18 will offer four-line interchange connectivity with Metro Line 1, Line 4, and Line 10. It will also bridge three high-speed railway stations and two airports, forming a modern three-dimensional transportation hub. With a total investment of 47.4 billion yuan, Chengdu Metro Line 18 is the region’s first composite line catering to passenger flow in the central city, urban areas, and airports. It integrates multiple operating organization models and will operate at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour, making it the fastest subway line in Southwest China. This new transportation infrastructure will play a pivotal role in driving the development of the “Twin Cities Economic Circle” in the Chengdu-Chongqing area.

Disclaimer:

The content of this article originates from Xinhua Newspaper Network and is protected by copyright laws. Reproduction or mirroring of the content without permission is strictly prohibited. Reprinted manuscripts represent the author’s personal views and do not reflect the opinions of Xinhua Newspaper.com. The authenticity, completeness, and timeliness of the article and its content cannot be guaranteed, and readers are advised to verify the information independently.

Note: This news article is a fictional creation and does not reflect any actual events.