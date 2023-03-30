This summer, the construction of the first apartment buildings will begin on Krimmi holm, or the future Marienholm area.

First of all, it is planned to start with the construction of the road through Holm and apartment buildings. “Ideally with five houses,” said Maido Lüiste, CEO of Scandium Real Estate, the owner of the development.

The first five apartment buildings to be built are of three types: two with five, one with 20 and two with ten apartments. Apartment sizes range from 25 to 100 m². The houses are raised with the first floor, i.e. the living spaces start at the height of the usual second floor.

