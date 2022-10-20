Ignazio La Russa only makes a greeting: «It was a very cordial conversation. It is always exciting to be with the president ». Lorenzo Fontana smiles and runs away, once through the heavy wooden door guarded by the cuirassiers, into the hall with the stained glass window of the Quirinale.

The autonomies – the first group to be received – announced through the words of the parent company Julia Unterberger of the Sudtiroler Volkspartei that they expect a government legitimately led by Giorgia Meloni, but that they are ready to vote against the trust.

The consultations convened by Sergio Mattarella, a practice not written in the Constitution but always respected, began with the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber and will go on all day. Until tomorrow, when the center-right – united – will talk to the head of state and indicate the prime minister of the parliamentary majority.

There is a climate of expectation and tension, after the uproar and scandal aroused by the words of Silvio Berlusconi against Volodimyr Zelensky’s Ukraine.

But there is also the feeling – leaked by Giorgia Meloni – of a speeding up of the path. Meloni could accept the job without reservation tomorrow. That is, you could already speak tomorrow – once summoned for office – about your list of ministers with the head of state. And he announces it, coming out of that wooden door, immediately after the interview. “Once we have the list, it takes six to seven hours to organize the oath,” says the Quirinale. “As long as the ministers are already alerted and have time to arrive.” And therefore, in this scenario, the oath of the new government could be held as early as Saturday afternoon or Sunday at the latest.

But Meloni could also, and it seems that the leader is thinking about it, make her consultations with the political forces. A sign of dialogue with the opposition, but also a sort of warning against Forza Italia. Even without Silvio Berlusconi’s party, it is not certain that a majority will not be found as it has already demonstrated during the election as President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. Especially if there is a diaspora that no one feels to exclude at this moment.