Consumption in Changsha’s “May 1st Commercial District” recovers in an all-round way

Huasheng Online, January 28, “I took my brother out shopping today, bought him new clothes, bought a set for my mother, and planned to watch a movie.” January 28, the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, despite the Spring Festival The holiday is over, and the consumption enthusiasm in Changsha’s “May Day business district” is still unabated. Ms. Xie, a citizen, is busy choosing new movies.

On Huangxing South Road Pedestrian Street, there is a lot of people, especially in front of the stalls selling special snacks, the long queue alone shows that the business is booming. Apart from the Pedestrian Street, Pozi Street and Taiping Street are also bustling, with shouts of joy from merchants mixed with the noise. Speaking of the most popular check-in point during the Spring Festival, it has to be the 6-meter-high red rabbit placed in the outfield of Wangfujing. The implication of the red “rabbit” has attracted many citizens and tourists to take photos.

“Going shopping and watching movies with my sisters in Changsha, I bought a set of skin care products in the mall to give to my mother, and I also bought a dress. Before that, I basically didn’t go shopping because of the epidemic, and I rarely got together with friends. This year is rare. Come back for the New Year, hurry up and get together with your sisters.” Ms. Zhu, who was shopping in Wangfujing Department Store, told the reporter.

“This year’s Spring Festival everyone’s desire to consume has increased significantly, and the rate of carrying bags is higher than expected.” Huang Yonghuan, director of service operations of Wangfujing Department Store, introduced that, except for the New Year’s Eve, the number of people returning home during the Spring Festival has increased significantly compared with previous years. Everyone goes shopping to see The frequency of movies is also high. During the Spring Festival, the overall sales of Changsha Wangfujing Department Store increased by 30% year-on-year compared with 2022, and the passenger flow increased by 50% year-on-year. Cosmetics, jewelry, and clothing categories were particularly popular.

“We have monitored the flow of people, and the ‘May 1st Commercial District’ has achieved a comprehensive recovery of popularity and consumption.” Su Lei, a staff member of the Changsha Pedestrian Commercial Street Management Service Center, introduced that from January 21, 2023 (New Year’s Eve) to January 27 On Sunday (the sixth day of the Lunar New Year), the cumulative passenger flow of Huangxing South Road Pedestrian Street was 2.1525 million, a year-on-year increase of 55%; the cumulative passenger flow of the “May Day Commercial District” was 3.6032 million, a year-on-year increase of 52%.

■ All media reporter Yang Yu