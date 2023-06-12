Home » Continental Tire Andina: 70 years of innovation and leadership in the tire industry in Ecuador
Continental Tire Andina: 70 years of innovation and leadership in the tire industry in Ecuador

Continental Tire Andina: 70 years of innovation and leadership in the tire industry in Ecuador


Continental Tire Andia SA was created in 1955 under the name Ecuadorian Rubber Company CA, Erco, which would later be known as Compañía Ecuatoriana del Caucho. In 1962, the first tire was manufactured, becoming the first and only tire production plant in the country, located in the city of Cuenca. In 2009, it joined the Continental AG group, changing its name to Continental Tire Andina. It is the 4th largest tire manufacturing and marketing organization worldwide and distributes its products locally, to the Andean Region and Chile.

In Cuenca, the plant has around 70 years of experience, where tires for cars, trucks and buses are produced under the Continental, General Tire and Barum brands. Additionally, radial and conventional tires are manufactured for passenger vehicles and heavy transport. Thus, the success of the company in the market is due to its high standards of quality and safety at all levels.

All Continental Tire Andina products are marketed in Ecuador, being the leader in sales, with more than 100 points of sale nationwide. Likewise, they are exported to Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, the United States, Canada and Mexico.

As part of the constant innovation and search for new growth opportunities in the country, the company has incorporated leaders that have allowed it to expand the market spectrum. Thus, since January 2023 they appointed Engineer Luiz Gomes as their new Executive President. He has more than 20 years of experience in the area of ​​finance, sales and consulting.

Gomes’s vision lies in further strengthening the company through an investment of more than 10 million, which aims to expand exports of two product lines (van and truck) to the United States, without neglecting the drive of marketing to Latin America and Chile.

Likewise, as part of its commitment to achieve zero carbon neutrality and have 100% sustainable tires by 2050 by optimizing all resources and more efficient processes, it is making strong investments to care for the environment. For this reason, this year the change from the use of fossil fuels to natural gas will take place. This project has already been launched at the Cuenca factory, and it is expected to have great results.

Additionally, Continental Tire Andina has the largest network of technical centers, called ERCO TIRES, where they specialize in caring for, checking, advising and selling tires. And also, it has a retread factory whose purpose is to give truck tires up to a fourth life, guaranteeing their performance and optimization of resources.

In this way, Continental Tire Andina confirms its commitment to be a fundamental player in the local economy. In addition, to continue betting on Ecuador as a strategic point of trade and growth for the Andean region.

