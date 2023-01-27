Home News continues to cause concern in Santa Marta
By: Ana María Remón Polo
The authorities of Santa Marta remain fully alert to the strong breeze, commonly known as ‘La Loca’, which has been generating some situations that endanger the physical integrity of the Samaria community.

According to the report, the natural phenomenon has caused the felling of trees, of some roofs, for which both the District and the relief agencies have issued recommendations to avoid events to regret.

Recently, Captain César Grisales López, head of the city’s Port Authority, in an interview with EL INFORMADOR, explained what these strong winds are due to and the increase in waves that this can cause.

The maritime team and citizens in general are alert due to the high wind speed.

He also mentioned that the climatic state is the cause of the meteoro-marine conditions that have been recorded on the Caribbean coast.

On the other hand, the situation has also generated complications in moving through the streets due to the strong impact of the winds.

For some citizens, ‘La Loca’ can be pleasant, for others not so much, due to the damage it can cause in some sectors of the capital of the department of Magdalena.

