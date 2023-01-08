Continuous snowfall and strong cold air in northern Xinjiang will affect most parts of my country

1. Weather conditions

1. Domestic situation

（1）Snowfall occurred in Xinjiang, Liaoning and other places yesterday

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country. Some areas in northern Xinjiang, eastern Jilin, and central and eastern Liaoning experienced light to moderate snowfall and local heavy snowfall; central and western Inner Mongolia, western Hebei, western Beijing, Shanxi, Gusts of magnitude 7 to 9 appeared in parts of northern Henan and other places, with local magnitudes of 10 to 11.

（2）Heavy fog appeared in Sichuan Basin and other places this morning

This morning, heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km appeared in parts of eastern Sichuan, Chongqing, eastern and southwestern Hubei, northwestern Hunan, central and southern Jiangsu, and northwestern Fujian, and local visibility was less than 200 meters.

2. Facts abroad

(1)Strong precipitation in Australia, eastern North America

In the past 24 hours, there have been light to moderate snowfalls in Eastern Europe, Western Siberia, Central Siberia, and the western part of the Far East, and local heavy snowstorms. Southeast Asia, northern and eastern Australia, New Zealand, the Mesopotamian Plains, southern Western Europe, the western coast and eastern United States, the western Amazon Plain, the southern Brazilian plateau, Bolivia and other places experienced light to moderate rain and locally heavy to heavy rain .

(2)Higher temperatures in most of North America, eastern Europe

In the past 24 hours, the average daily temperature in central and southern Europe, the Kazakh hills, Alaska, the western coastal areas and eastern parts of North America was 4-8°C higher than normal.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

（1）There is continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang

From the 7th to the 11th, there was continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang. Among them, most areas in northern Xinjiang had light to moderate snow, and some areas in Tacheng, Altay and other places had heavy snowfall. The accumulated snow depth was 5 to 10 cm. The local area of ​​Altay can reach 20-30 cm. There are 5-6 winds in most areas of northern Xinjiang, and the winds in the Shankou area can reach 8-9.

In addition, from the 7th to the 8th, there was light snow in northeastern Inner Mongolia, Jilin, and Heilongjiang.

（2）Strong cold air will affect most parts of my country

Affected by the strong cold air and the southerly airflow, from the 11th to the 15th, there were light to moderate rains in the eastern part of Southwest China, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and South China, and heavy rain in some areas; most of Northwest China, most of North China, Northeast China, There will be light snow (rain) or sleet in Huanghuai, Jianghan and other places; most areas in my country will experience a drop in temperature of 6-10°C, and local drops in temperature in Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, and Jiangnan will exceed 14°C.

2. Key foreign weather

（1）Strong rain and snow in Central Asia, South Europe, North America and western North America

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy snow or sleet and local blizzards in the Kazakh hills, Turan lowlands, Pamirs, Alps, and western North America; There will be moderate to heavy rain and localized torrential rain along the western coast of the United States.

（2）Heavy precipitation in northern Australia, high temperatures in the west and east

In the next three days, there will be light to moderate rain in most parts of northern Australia and New Zealand, and heavy to heavy rain in some areas; high temperature weather will occur in parts of western Australia and eastern Australia, with a daily maximum temperature of 35-37°C, and locally around 40°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 7 to 08:00 on January 8,There were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of the northern and western mountainous areas of Xinjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, western and eastern Jilin. Among them, there was heavy snowfall in northern Xinjiang. There was light rain in parts of southeastern Guangxi, central and western Guangdong, most of Hainan Island, northwestern Yunnan, and southern Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places. Most of the Yellow Sea, most of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have strong winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8-9. Among them, the northeast and southwest of the South China Sea, the Bashi In some sea areas of the strait, the wind force can reach level 8 and gusts 9~10 (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 7th to 08:00 on January 8th)

From 08:00 on January 8 to 08:00 on January 9,Some areas in northeastern Inner Mongolia, most of Heilongjiang, northern and eastern Jilin, northern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas experienced light to moderate snowfall. Among them, local areas such as northern Xinjiang and western southern Xinjiang had local heavy snowfall (10- 12 mm). There were light to moderate rains in southern Jiangnan and most of southern China. Among them, there were heavy rains and local heavy rains (50-55 mm) in parts of northern Guangdong, eastern Guangxi, and eastern Hainan Island. There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, Liaodong Peninsula, Shandong Peninsula and other places (see Figure 2). The Taiwan Strait, Bashi Channel, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have strong winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8. Among them, the northeastern part of the South China Sea and parts of the Bashi Strait can reach winds of magnitude 8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10.

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 8th to 08:00 on January 9th)

From 08:00 on January 9 to 08:00 on January 10,Some areas in northern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas, western Tibet and other places experienced light to moderate snow, and local heavy snow (10-18 mm). There were light to moderate rains in southern Jiangnan and most of southern China. Among them, there were local heavy rains (25-40 mm) in northern and southwestern Guangdong, western and northern Hainan Island (see Figure 3). There will be strong winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Taiwan Strait, Bashi Strait, and the northeastern part of the South China Sea. Among them, some sea areas in the northeastern part of the South China Sea can reach winds of magnitude 8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10.

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 9th to 08:00 on January 10th)

