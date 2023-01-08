Home World Pope to children on Mission Day for Children: Spread the joy of being friends with Jesus – Vatican News Vatican
On World Mission Day for Children, Pope Francis, after reciting the Angelus, commended children for their commitment to “supporting those who proclaim the Gospel”.

(Vatican News Network)Children around the world celebrate Children’s Mission Day on January 6, Epiphany. Pope Francis greeted children all over the world after reciting the Angelus that day.

“My greetings go out to all the boys, girls, teenagers, teenage girls who spread the joy of being friends with Jesus all over the world and who, with prayers, sacrifices and offerings, devote themselves to supporting those who spread the Gospel,” said the Pope.

In addition, the Pope also greeted those who participated in the Epiphany folk costume parade in Rome that day. This traditional event, suspended for two years due to the epidemic, was finally held again this year with the theme “Peace, Unity and Friendship among Peoples”. Amid the music of the band, the parade walked from the Avenue of Reconciliation to St. Peter’s Square to participate in the Angelus prayer presided over by the Pope.

Epiphany folk costume parades were also held in many cities and villages in Poland that day, and the Pope also paid tribute to those who participated in those events.

