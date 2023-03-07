existBoost the private economy to become bigger, stronger, better and more refinedContribute to the CPPCC

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech aroused enthusiastic response among the members of the CPPCC National Committee living in Hunan

Huasheng Online, Beijing, March 7th (all-media reporter Chen Angang) General Secretary Xi Jinping made an important speech when he visited the members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Federation of Industry and Commerce who participated in the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on the afternoon of March 6th, and participated in the joint group meeting. It aroused enthusiastic repercussions among the members of the CPPCC National Committee living in Hunan.

Further boost the private economy to become bigger, stronger, better and more refined

Mao Wanchun, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech provided important guidelines for the CPPCC to perform its duties in the future. It is necessary to further study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and combine the comprehensive implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech with the future performance of the Hunan CPPCC, so as to better connect with the masses in the service sector and base ourselves on The CPPCC specializes in the nature and positioning of the organization, closely focuses on the center and serves the overall situation, and continues to promote the Hunan spirit of “endure hardship, dominate the barbarians, fortify the stronghold, and fight tough battles”, and make good use of the CPPCC cloud, committee member studios, and CPPCC media integration Matrix and other characteristic duty performance platforms go deep into private enterprises to publicize the principles and policies of the party and the state, reflect the demands of enterprises in a timely manner, and solve problems for enterprises. It is necessary to continue to deepen the promotion of the CPPCC’s “helping the development of the private economy” and other performance brands, focusing on optimizing the development environment of private enterprises, promoting the return of Hunan businessmen, promoting the cultivation of business entities, and promoting technological innovation and other topics to carry out in-depth investigations and research, and make accurate consultations and suggestions. Further boost the private economy to become bigger, stronger, better and more refined, and make contributions to the CPPCC to write a new chapter in the development of a higher level of socialist market economy in Hunan.

Provide technology and talent support for the development of private economy

Pan Biling, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, chairman of the Democratic Progressive Hunan Provincial Committee, and president of Xiangtan University, Pan Biling said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech expressed a clear attitude on how to correctly view the private economy and how to correctly guide the healthy development of the private economy. and high-quality development.

Pan Biling said that General Secretary Xi Jinping has always attached importance to, cared about, and supported the development of the private economy. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly reiterated the adherence to “two unshakable” and “three unchanged”, which greatly boosted the confidence of private enterprises and private entrepreneurs and gave them peace of mind. He said that as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, it is necessary to increase the propaganda of the party and the state’s policies and guidelines, enhance the confidence of private entrepreneurs, and at the same time encourage and encourage the optimization of the environment for the development of the private economy; as a university president, it is necessary to further strengthen cooperation with The strength of industry-university-research cooperation among private enterprises provides technological and talent support for the development of the private economy.

Be a spokesperson for Hunan’s high-quality business environment

“Private enterprises are an important part of the socialist market economy. The development and growth of the private economy and private enterprises is not only related to the overall situation of economic and social development, but also related to the overall situation of Chinese-style modernization.” Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Vice Chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, He Jihua, chairman of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Democratic League and president of the Hunan Provincial Institute of Geology, said that it is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, work hard to think in one place, work hard in one place, take multiple measures and pool wisdom Serve the healthy and high-quality development of the private economy, and create a “strong magnetic field” for Hunan’s private economy. It is necessary to strengthen system design, strengthen legal protection, and create a good legal environment for the healthy development of the private economy; further strengthen the reform of decentralization, regulation and service, and create a fair competition environment for the private economy. It is necessary to give full play to the professional advantages of the members of the CPPCC, provide suggestions for solving the development problems of private enterprises, and be a good spokesperson for Hunan’s high-quality business environment.