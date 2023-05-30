Controls in Riobamba were constant

SURVEILLANCE

During the last weekend in Riobamba, different control operations were carried out, which left some places sanctioned and several liters of artisanal liquor were seized.

The Police Department carried out several control operations in Riobamba over the weekend.

Marco Polo, Chief Police Officer of Chimborazo, stated that in recent days in the province of Chimborazo several operations have been carried out, of which only in the Sultana de los Andes there were visits to 145 establishments, 15 of which were summoned to their administrators for presenting some news.

Polo highlighted that 55 control operations were planned and as a result there was the closure of a liquor store, in addition, 57 liters of artisanal liquor were seized, 38 sweeps of drinkers who were on public roads were carried out, 32 public shows were controlled and Finally, the local markets were visited, where fair prices were controlled. Meanwhile, the merchants and inhabitants of the Eastern sector ask the same authorities to carry out controls, surprise so that they locate and sanction the places where liquor is sold, since the presence of people suffering from the disease of alcoholism continues to be evidenced near the educational facilities near the El Prado market.