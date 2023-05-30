Home » Controls in Riobamba were constant
News

Controls in Riobamba were constant

by admin
Controls in Riobamba were constant

SURVEILLANCE

During the last weekend in Riobamba, different control operations were carried out, which left some places sanctioned and several liters of artisanal liquor were seized.

The Police Department carried out several control operations in Riobamba over the weekend.

Marco Polo, Chief Police Officer of Chimborazo, stated that in recent days in the province of Chimborazo several operations have been carried out, of which only in the Sultana de los Andes there were visits to 145 establishments, 15 of which were summoned to their administrators for presenting some news.

Polo highlighted that 55 control operations were planned and as a result there was the closure of a liquor store, in addition, 57 liters of artisanal liquor were seized, 38 sweeps of drinkers who were on public roads were carried out, 32 public shows were controlled and Finally, the local markets were visited, where fair prices were controlled. Meanwhile, the merchants and inhabitants of the Eastern sector ask the same authorities to carry out controls, surprise so that they locate and sanction the places where liquor is sold, since the presence of people suffering from the disease of alcoholism continues to be evidenced near the educational facilities near the El Prado market.

See also  Mahamat-Saleh Haroun tells a scene from A mother, a daughter (Video)

You may also like

Air Defender 23: The first planes land in...

Arena deputy acknowledges that “we are all happy...

$50 million for information on rancher kidnapping

Chart-Check by Lars Wißler: Free ride for the...

Bitcoin Standard Author Joins as Economic Advisor in...

New discovery of hydrocarbons confirmed in Castilla La...

Exhibitionist arrested in Mannheim lido

More than 90% of citizens support the management...

Gustavo Petro accepted Mancuso’s help to search for...

Missing 13-year-old from Göttingen is back | >...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy