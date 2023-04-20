Controversial project seeks to eradicate infidelity in Colombia

The initiative seeks to reform the General Education Law and would be debated four times in Congress.

According to Senator Karina Espinoza’s statement, she presented the bill to the House of Representatives on April 19, which she says aims to raise awareness about how harmful infidelity can be.

“We are introducing legislation that will transform education in Colombia. The militant Liberal party senator Espinoza said she would “rebuild the fabric of society, create a corporate culture for students, and implement the system to eliminate all signs of violence.”

If this proposal is approved, students, teachers, and parents will be trained in schools and educational institutions as “reconstructors of the social fabric.” “All my life I have been surrounded by unfaithful men and I want to fight and prevent the playboy fashion culture that has become the norm in our society because it is so harmful to our society.

I am also the daughter of divorced parents. She was in a lot of pain and was very depressed and sad, ”explained the senator in an interview with Blu Radio. The senator defines “chubs” as harmful, immoral and abusive conduct, committed by one person towards another, which endangers family, physical or mental health.

The central idea is that students are trained in the classroom to prevent substance abuse, bullying, infidelity, gender violence and domestic violence.

We didn’t realize that infidelity would create a public health crisis. “Drugs destroy society like betrayal,” added Espinoza.

This legislative initiative will seek to reform Law 115 of February 8, 1994, also known as the General Education Law. “The passage of this bill shows what has historically gone wrong in Congress. I think everything is established by law.

“The state should not interfere in these matters.” “It is an addition to the existing moral superiority”, are these some of the many comments from people reacting on social networks after the presentation of the bill.