Eid Al-Fitr, the day after tomorrow, Saturday, in Morocco .. Hespress wishes you a blessed and happy Eid

Hespress from Rabat

The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs announced, this evening, Thursday, that the blessed Eid Al-Fitr will begin in Morocco the day after tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, 2023, corresponding to the opening of Shawwal 1444 AH, so that the holy month of Ramadan will have completed 30 days.

The ministry stated, in a communiqué, that it observed the crescent of the month of Shawwal after Maghrib today, and contacted all endowment overseers and representatives of Islamic affairs in the Kingdom, and the Royal Armed Forces units contributing to observing the crescent.

The same official source added that they assured her that the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal was not proven. Accordingly, the month of Ramadan ends on the thirtieth day, and Eid Al-Fitr coincides with Saturday, April 22.

And on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr; Hespress electronic newspaper wishes all its surfers a happy and blessed Eid.. Happy new year.