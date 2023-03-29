news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MARCH 29 – There is a controversy between the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, and the president of the Calabria region, Roberto Occhiuto, over the allocation of funds from the Pnrr. The mayor of the Lombard capital, speaking with journalists in the European Parliament, proposed that the resources be given “to those who know how to invest them. A wise government gives them more to local realities and to those that have a ‘track record’ according to which they can invest. I say, then, if there’s any leftovers, give them to Milan. I look like a provocateur but I’m not, because there are a series of projects that I have in my drawer and that, if we had financed myself, I’d make it within 2026. Fitto’s words yesterday” about the delays in the Plan “sound a bit like a surrender. But since we still have time, let’s extend the truth operation to everyone and give the funds to those who know how to invest them”.



The reply from the Governor of Calabria is ready. “Sala’s statements on the Pnrr? Now that would be a secession”, said Occhiuto when asked by ANSA. “On the Pnrr – he added – Giuseppe Sala completely takes the wrong approach.



Over 191 billion euros have been assigned to Italy precisely because the south of the country is in difficulty and therefore deserves the attention and European funding to be able to align itself with the regions of the north. Without the Mezzogiorno we would have received much, much less. Saying ‘we give money to those who know how to spend it’ means leaving behind a piece of the country, precisely those who are in difficulty who, on the other hand, precisely because of their deficit, should be supported more by the Government and by the entire national community. And so I say that this would be a secession. Easy to be cool governing Milan. Sala should try to govern a few months in Calabria, Sicily or Campania”. (ANSA).

