Conveying the Spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session: Focusing on Fuxin's Contribution to Liaoning's Revitalization in the New Era
Conveying the Spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session: Focusing on Fuxin's Contribution to Liaoning's Revitalization in the New Era

Fuxin News Network- 11/10/2023

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held an enlarged meeting to convey, study, and implement the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee. The primary focus will be on creating the “six places” goal positioning in the new era, contributing Fuxin’s strength to Liaoning’s revitalization and new achievements.

During the meeting held on November 9, the enlarged Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. The important speech focused on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. The meeting also conveyed and studied the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee.

Hu Tao, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Zhou Pengju, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, conveyed and made arrangements for the city’s implementation work. Leaders attending the meeting expressed their opinions and suggestions.

The Sixth Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee is a crucial meeting held during the critical period of the province’s in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decisive battle in the first year of the three-year action. The speech by Provincial Party Committee Secretary Hao Peng and the “Opinions of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China on thoroughly implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the symposium on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era and striving to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization of Liaoning” passed by the plenary session are important for mobilizing the entire province to further unify the ideological and will, clarify the direction and tasks, stimulate motivation, and fighting spirit.

The meeting emphasized several key points for Fuxin to contribute to the revitalization of Liaoning. These include adherence to Liaoning’s goal of creating “six places” in the new era, promoting technological innovation to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system and supporting comprehensive revitalization with high-quality population development.

The meeting stressed the importance of achieving new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization. They highlighted the need for upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership, anchoring the goals and tasks proposed by the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session, and focusing on key points with a sense of urgency.

In conclusion, the meeting aimed to ensure that the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session is implemented and practical results are achieved in Fuxin. The city will play a significant role in contributing to Liaoning’s revitalization and new achievements in the new era.

Source: Fuxin News Network

