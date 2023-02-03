At the request of prosecutors from the URI Immediate Reaction Unit and the EDA Support Structure, Henry Steven Montrosos León, Sebastián Carrillo López and Anyer Alveiro Martínez Jiménez were sent to jail as allegedly responsible for seizing elements of a vehicle, an establishment commercial and a residence, on a public highway in Yopal.

Before courts with a guarantee control function, the Prosecutor’s Office charged those captured with the crime of qualified and aggravated theft, which was not accepted by any of them.

The arrest procedures in all three cases were carried out by the National Police.

-In the first of the events, Montrosos León was captured by the inhabitants of the sector and handed over to the National Police when he tried to flee with various items stolen from a bus, which was parked at a service station in the city.

-In another case, Carrillo López along with other people entered a residence in the San Carlos neighborhood in Yopal (Casanare), from where they seized various items valued at nine million five hundred thousand pesos, in events that occurred in January 2022.

-Martínez Jiménez was prosecuted for events that occurred in June 2022, when he would have entered a commercial establishment from where they would have taken work tools such as dryers, irons, scissors, hairdressing machines, among others valued at eight million pesos.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

