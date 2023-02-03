Home News Copetrán office in Yopal raided – news
News

Copetrán office in Yopal raided – news

by admin

At the request of prosecutors from the URI Immediate Reaction Unit and the EDA Support Structure, Henry Steven Montrosos León, Sebastián Carrillo López and Anyer Alveiro Martínez Jiménez were sent to jail as allegedly responsible for seizing elements of a vehicle, an establishment commercial and a residence, on a public highway in Yopal.

Before courts with a guarantee control function, the Prosecutor’s Office charged those captured with the crime of qualified and aggravated theft, which was not accepted by any of them.

The arrest procedures in all three cases were carried out by the National Police.

-In the first of the events, Montrosos León was captured by the inhabitants of the sector and handed over to the National Police when he tried to flee with various items stolen from a bus, which was parked at a service station in the city.

-In another case, Carrillo López along with other people entered a residence in the San Carlos neighborhood in Yopal (Casanare), from where they seized various items valued at nine million five hundred thousand pesos, in events that occurred in January 2022.

-Martínez Jiménez was prosecuted for events that occurred in June 2022, when he would have entered a commercial establishment from where they would have taken work tools such as dryers, irons, scissors, hairdressing machines, among others valued at eight million pesos.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

See also  Youthful Hearts to the New Era of Party Construction——The Youth League Members of the Municipal Finance Bureau Hotly Discuss General Secretary Xi Jinping's Important Speech at the Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Youth League of China

You may also like

The Comptroller limps

You must comment on the concrete

They deny freedom for the second time to...

Petro will travel to China “to look for...

Ukraine now calls for fighter-bombers to defeat the...

Seven men were going to bury a body...

What happened to aid to victims?

Minister criticizes proposed health reform

They also want to win the star!

Duality on World Wetlands Day in Neiva

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy