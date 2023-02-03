Thomas discusses his libertarian past, explains why he abandoned

that political philosophy, and summarizes an article on the topic

by the Catholic philosopher Edward Feser. Feser, himself an

ex-libertarian who has written books on Hayek, Nozick and Locke,

argues that the libertarian view of self-ownership and private

property rights cannot be reconciled with classical natural law

theory, and lays out a proper natural law theory of private

property rights and taxation.

Links

The article

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/social-philosophy-and-policy/article/classical-natural-law-theory-property-rights-and-taxation/E5AF0E3F9E3B29FDFF940E4CAA728721

Feser’s collected writings on why he stopped being a libertarian

http://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2012/08/the-road-from-libertarianism.html

Feser on Hayek https://www.claremont.org/crb/article/hayeks-tragic-capitalism/

Episode 7: Inflation Is a Sin—Guido Hülsmann https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=7

