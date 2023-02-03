Jul 28, 2019
Thomas discusses his libertarian past, explains why he abandoned
that political philosophy, and summarizes an article on the topic
by the Catholic philosopher Edward Feser. Feser, himself an
ex-libertarian who has written books on Hayek, Nozick and Locke,
argues that the libertarian view of self-ownership and private
property rights cannot be reconciled with classical natural law
theory, and lays out a proper natural law theory of private
property rights and taxation.
Links
The article
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/social-philosophy-and-policy/article/classical-natural-law-theory-property-rights-and-taxation/E5AF0E3F9E3B29FDFF940E4CAA728721
Feser’s collected writings on why he stopped being a libertarian
http://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2012/08/the-road-from-libertarianism.html
Feser on Hayek https://www.claremont.org/crb/article/hayeks-tragic-capitalism/
Episode 7: Inflation Is a Sin—Guido Hülsmann https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=7
