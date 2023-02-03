Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 45
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 45

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 45

Jul 28, 2019

Thomas discusses his libertarian past, explains why he abandoned
that political philosophy, and summarizes an article on the topic
by the Catholic philosopher Edward Feser. Feser, himself an
ex-libertarian who has written books on Hayek, Nozick and Locke,
argues that the libertarian view of self-ownership and private
property rights cannot be reconciled with classical natural law
theory, and lays out a proper natural law theory of private
property rights and taxation.

Links

The article
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/social-philosophy-and-policy/article/classical-natural-law-theory-property-rights-and-taxation/E5AF0E3F9E3B29FDFF940E4CAA728721

Feser’s collected writings on why he stopped being a libertarian

http://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2012/08/the-road-from-libertarianism.html

Feser on Hayek https://www.claremont.org/crb/article/hayeks-tragic-capitalism/

Episode 7: Inflation Is a Sin—Guido Hülsmann https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=7

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction September 28, 2022_Work_Thing_Thinking

You may also like

The Italian Raffaella Cornaggia at the helm of...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 44 – Catholics...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 46 – Sing...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 47 – Our...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 48 – Authority...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 49 – A...

Episode 50—A Catholic Composer in Queen Elizabeth’s Court,...

After the price cut by Tesla, the price...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 51 – Bringing...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 52—Off-Broadway Play Accurately...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy