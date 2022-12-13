Home News Corinaldo, massacre in the disco: the Cassation confirms sentences for the spray gang
News

Corinaldo, massacre in the disco: the Cassation confirms sentences for the spray gang

by admin
Corinaldo, massacre in the disco: the Cassation confirms sentences for the spray gang

The sentences for the six young people from the Modena area accused of having been part of the spray gang that caused the death of six people in the crowd of the La Lanterna disco in Corinaldo (Ancona) on the night between 7 and December 8, 2018.

In particular, the supreme judges rejected the appeals of the defense against the sentence of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Ancona which on 17 March had slightly increased the penalties by recognizing the criminal conspiracy in addition to unintentional homicides, personal injuries, thefts and robberies .

Now the sentences of 12 years 6 months and 20 days are final Hugh of Portoat 12 years 4 months and 20 days per Raffaele Morroneat 11 years and 10 months for Andrew Cavallariat 11 years and 6 months for Moez Akariat 11 years and 3 months for Haddada Souhaiband at 10 years and 9 months for Badr Amouiyah. The gang sprayed the pepper spray to cause confusion and rob people. In the escape, 5 minors and a 39-year-old mother died.

See also  Bad weather: orange alert in Valchiusella, yellow in Valle Orco

You may also like

Road safety, Salvini: “Prevention is not enough if...

The cold wave and strong wind are coming,...

On December 12, Shaanxi added 8 new local...

Hypothesis April 2 for the regional elections and...

Hunan issued guidelines for new crown consultation and...

Chasm in the square of San Gregorio in...

Hebi City Held a Scheduling Meeting of the...

72-hour strike by petrol stations on the motorway

“Fir” water complements winter red, these places invite...

Is life bad in Turin? Yes, but only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy