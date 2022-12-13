The sentences for the six young people from the Modena area accused of having been part of the spray gang that caused the death of six people in the crowd of the La Lanterna disco in Corinaldo (Ancona) on the night between 7 and December 8, 2018.

In particular, the supreme judges rejected the appeals of the defense against the sentence of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Ancona which on 17 March had slightly increased the penalties by recognizing the criminal conspiracy in addition to unintentional homicides, personal injuries, thefts and robberies .

Now the sentences of 12 years 6 months and 20 days are final Hugh of Portoat 12 years 4 months and 20 days per Raffaele Morroneat 11 years and 10 months for Andrew Cavallariat 11 years and 6 months for Moez Akariat 11 years and 3 months for Haddada Souhaiband at 10 years and 9 months for Badr Amouiyah. The gang sprayed the pepper spray to cause confusion and rob people. In the escape, 5 minors and a 39-year-old mother died.