Google’s AI department DeepMind has released an AI language model, Dramatron, which allows users to write a movie or theater script after inputting simple clues.

In addition to producing a news report, composing music, and drawing pictures, the AI ​​model can now write scripts. Google’s AI department DeepMind has released an AI language model, Dramatron, which allows users to write a movie or theater script after inputting simple clues.

DeepMind pointed out that although language models have attracted the interest of various authors, they have not been effective when creating large-scale writing, because such models lack the semantic consistency of long texts. DeepMind solves this problem with a hierarchical application language model in a system called Dramatron. Dramatron is an interactive co-creation system. As long as the human author first enters the script outline, it can be connected in series through a series of prompts to create a structured situation, and then write a consistent script or movie script, as well as the script name, Characters, story beats, location descriptions, and dialogue can also be edited or rewritten by users.

DeepMind provided Dramatron to 15 people in the theater and film industries for trial, allowing them to co-create scripts with Dramatron. Afterwards, some of them said that compared with GPT-2 or GPT-3, the script created by the new generation model is richer in emotion and content. Some people think that the interactive design and step-by-step creation instructions can help guide the user’s ideas. It’s also simple, and some people even say that after a little editing, it can be sent to Netflix for broadcast.

But after all, it is a machine, so some people think that the consistency of the model and the creation of the plot is still insufficient and unreasonable, and the characters are not spiritual and dull. In addition, some playwrights said that they are not used to inputting prompt sentences into the computer, because this does not conform to the script creation process.

In addition, some people think that the characters created by Dramatron are stereotyped. DeepMind explained that this is because the text sources (including online articles, news, books, etc.) that train it contain biases and stereotypes of the training text, and may even produce offensive text. In addition, the content produced by Dramatron may also contain the content of the training model text set, which may cause copyright issues. One of the solutions is for authors to search from the output text to avoid plagiarism.

Source: DeepMind

