Cormacarena donates used tires to build parks or make handicrafts

Cormacarena donates used tires to build parks or make handicrafts

After several months of monitoring by investigators from the Center for Comprehensive Care for Victims of Sexual Abuse (Caivas), of the Meta sectional Attorney General’s Office, the prosecutor managed to get a judge with guarantee control functions to legalize the capture. and sent to prison a subject accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The case was presented in the municipality of Cumaral, where an older adult identified as Hernando Edilberto Hormanza Bejarano, was captured for allegedly committing abusive sexual acts with children under 14 years of age.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred between February and October 2019, when the victim, a child under 9 years of age, was left in the home of the alleged aggressor in the care of his sister, while his mother worked.

The complaint indicates that these events were repeated at least four times, where the minor was subjected to humiliation and acts of sexual connotation and was threatened by the older adult so that he would not say anything.

A prosecutor from (Caivas) del Meta, accused him of the aforementioned crimes, and although he did not accept the charges, the judge accepted the petition of the accusing entity and issued a measure of deprivation of his liberty in a prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

