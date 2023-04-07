Status: 06.04.2023 7:45 p.m Health insurance patients will not have to pay for corona vaccinations in medical practices in the future either. Statutory health insurance companies and the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Lower Saxony (KVN) have agreed on this.

This was announced by the associations of statutory health insurance companies in Lower Saxony on Thursday. According to this, the Covid-19 vaccination will be reimbursed to the practices from Saturday, April 8th after the expiry of the Corona Vaccination Ordinance at 15 euros. So far, the federal government had assumed the costs for the corona vaccination. The medical practices received 28 to 36 euros per vaccination.

AUDIO: Does the corona vaccination come by nasal spray? (04/06/2023) (6 mins)

Without compromise, the insured would have had to pay themselves

Together with the mask requirement in the medical field, the previous federal corona vaccination ordinance expires at Easter. Those who wanted to be vaccinated therefore had to reckon with an additional payment if no compromise had been reached between doctors and health insurance companies. In addition to Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Bavaria, among others, have also solved the problem. In some other federal states, the sides have not yet been able to reach an agreement.

