“Today in Lazio on 1,772 molecular swabs and 6,799 antigenic swabs for a total of 8,571 swabs, there are 1,334 new positive cases (-1,127), 8 deaths (+4), 950 hospitalized (+40), 57 therapies intensive (+2) and +7,830 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 15.5%. The cases in Rome city are at 792 ”. This was announced in a note by the Councilor for Health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato.

In Sardinia 489 new positives and 5 deaths

In Sardinia there are today 489 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity out of a total, including molecular and antigenic, of 1332 swabs. There are 11 patients admitted to intensive care units, one less than yesterday. 161 patients are hospitalized in the medical area, three more than yesterday. There are 24734 cases of home isolation, 510 less than yesterday. There are 5 deaths: two women aged 79 and 98, residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; an 88-year-old woman and two men of 82 and 89, residing in the province of Oristano.

In Puglia 2 deaths and 752 positive, 12.4% of the tests

There are 752 new cases of positivity to Covid 19 out of 6,018 tests performed in the last 24 hours in Puglia. Two deaths. Out of 45,675 people currently positive, 419 are hospitalized in a non-critical area, 16 in intensive care. The positivity index is 12.4%. This is based on the subdivision of the cases by province: Bari 176, Bat 46, Brindisi 87, Foggia 53, Lecce 254, Taranto 104. The residents outside the region are 30, those of the province being defined are two.