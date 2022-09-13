Tuscany, 1,322 new cases and 8 deaths

«In Tuscany there are 1,386,548 cases of positivity, 1,322 more than yesterday (156 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,166 by rapid antigenic test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,296,432 (93.5% of total cases). Today 1,163 molecular swabs and 9,167 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.8% were positive.

On the other hand, 2,197 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 60.2% were positive. The currently positive are 79,411 today, + 0.8% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 188 (7 more than yesterday), of which 6 in intensive care (1 less). Today there are 8 new deaths: 6 men and 2 women with an average age of 76.5 years ”. The Tuscany Region communicates it.

In Veneto, infections below the 3,000 threshold, 6 victims



The number of new infections recorded in Veneto in 24 hours is slightly below 3,000 (exactly 2,916), 2,245 more than yesterday. There are also 6 victims. This was reported by the regional bulletin. The new cases bring the total of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,223,196, that of deaths rises to 15,418. Currently positive subjects rise slightly to 36,133 (+46). The clinical situation is improving, with 508 Covid patients in the ordinary wards (-29), and 22 (-6) in intensive care.

In France the infections date back, arriving 8 / a wave

A surge in infections in France after two months of decline. In just one week – according to Santé Publique France – they increased by 33%: “an 8th wave is coming, we must be alert” and “appeal to citizens’ responsibility”, said the Minister of Health, François Braun , to the microphones of Bfm Tv. Currently there are on average 17,000 new cases of Covid every day.

Between Sunday and Monday there were 4,579 new cases, significantly less than the day before (16,422) but more than the previous Monday (3,443). The incidence rate continues to increase, reaching 178.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 173 two days ago. The numbers of infections among children under 10 are particularly high. If the variant currently in circulation, BA5, is less dangerous than the previous ones, it is very contagious. There are currently 13,183 hospitalized in France, 725 in intensive care.