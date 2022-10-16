Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 38,969 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, compared to 40,580 yesterday. The figure is based on 215,672 swabs, compared to 216,511 swabs performed on Friday.

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is down by 10.9%.

The daily report, produced with the support of the Civil Protection and released by the Ministry of Health at 4:14 pm on Saturday 15 October, also counts 73 victims, 25 less than the 98 recorded yesterday.

In this case, the figure is increasing on a weekly basis (+ 21.7%).

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 18.06%, in line with yesterday’s 18.74%.