In Veneto 671 new cases, 565 hospitalizations and 2 deaths



There are 671 new cases registered in Veneto this morning, yesterday there were 1,223. The number of currently positive in the region is down: today 36,087 against 36,303 yesterday. Hospitalizations are also decreasing: 565 today compared to 569 24 hours ago. A phenomenon caused by the decrease in admissions in non-critical areas (537 today compared to 544 yesterday) and by the increase in intensive care (28 today against 25 24 hours ago). Deaths this morning stood at 2, yesterday it was 1.

Tuscany, another 2 deaths and 240 positives in 24 hours



Another 240 positives (average age 48), and another two new deaths from Covid in Tuscany in the 24 hours of Sunday. The latest victims were one from the Livorno area and one from an inhabitant outside Tuscany. The total number of deceased rises to 10,697 since the beginning of the epidemic, broken down as follows: 3,351 in Florence, 875 in Prato, 963 in Pistoia, 683 in Massa Carrara, 1,007 in Lucca, 1,211 in Pisa, 811 in Livorno, 680 in Arezzo, 562 in Siena, 400 in Grosseto, 154 people died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region.

The new cases instead bring to 1,385,226 the total positives since the beginning of the pandemic in the region (+ 0.02% on the total of the previous day). The healed – who were 810 in 24 hours with a negative swab – grew by 0.1% and reached 1,295,734 (93.5% of total cases). The currently positive are 78,795 today, -0.7% compared to yesterday. There are 181 inpatients (-4 people the balance between admissions and discharges on yesterday, equal to -2.2%), of which 7 in intensive care (-1 person the balance between admissions and exits, equal to -12.5% ). Other 78,614 positive people are in isolation at home “because – writes the Tuscany Region – they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment, or are symptom-free” (-568 people on yesterday, equal to -0.7%).

In Friuli Venezia Giulia, 108 new infections and 3 deaths



108 new infections were registered this morning in Friuli Venezia Giulia. On 567 antigenic swabs carried out 87 positives were found, while on 830 molecular swabs the positives were 21. Today the positivity rate per 100 thousand inhabitants stands at 233.2. The number of hospitalizations stops at 129 (127 in non-critical area and 2 in intensive care) and 3 deaths are recorded.