(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, FEBRUARY 28 – The body of a man, presumably a foreigner, was found in the afternoon in a field in Osteriala di Granarolo Emilia, in the Bologna area.



The causes of death are still to be ascertained and the carabinieri apparently do not exclude any hypothesis: from illness to homicide. The discovery took place in a countryside area, but close to the Porrettana state road. In addition to the 118 which confirmed the death, the carabinieri intervened on the spot and are looking for traces in these hours, both to identify the victim and to establish the circumstances of the death. (HANDLE).

