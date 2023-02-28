Home News Corpse in a field in the Bolognese area, the carabinieri are investigating – Emilia-Romagna
News

Corpse in a field in the Bolognese area, the carabinieri are investigating – Emilia-Romagna

by admin
Corpse in a field in the Bolognese area, the carabinieri are investigating – Emilia-Romagna

The body found close to the Porrettana state road

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, FEBRUARY 28 – The body of a man, presumably a foreigner, was found in the afternoon in a field in Osteriala di Granarolo Emilia, in the Bologna area.

The causes of death are still to be ascertained and the carabinieri apparently do not exclude any hypothesis: from illness to homicide. The discovery took place in a countryside area, but close to the Porrettana state road. In addition to the 118 which confirmed the death, the carabinieri intervened on the spot and are looking for traces in these hours, both to identify the victim and to establish the circumstances of the death. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy