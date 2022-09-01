CORTINA. The hypothesis is suggestive, but technically it could be feasible: the municipal playground, inaugurated a year ago with a great ceremony by the former mayor Gianpietro Ghedina, and cost over a million euros as well as ten years of work, could be put into a sort of stand by while the construction site for the remaking of the bobsleigh track will be active and subsequently put back in its place.

This is because, at the end of the works, in the area now occupied by the playground, the route of the new arrival of the track in the shape of an “eight” will be buried, so it will not remain in the open as shown today by the preliminary design of the new “Eugenio Monti “.

This is what the mayor of Cortina, Gianluca Lorenzi, said, speaking on the sidelines of the public meeting last week in the council chamber to illustrate the state of the art on the works that revolve around the Olympics.

Perhaps a daring intervention, but certainly not impossible to complete. The confirmation of the feasibility lies in the maps accompanying the preliminary design of the new “Eugenio Monti”, now published on the website of the Milano Cortina 2026 infrastructure company (www. Simico. It): it is clearly seen that the new arrival in the shape of an “eight ”Will cross the playground area underground.

This is a solution that could perhaps contribute to throwing some water on the fire of the controversies that are accompanying the project to rebuild the runway. Otherwise, the fate of the park seems to be sealed.

The same Deputy Minister for Infrastructures, Alessandro Morelli, made it clear: «The playground is certainly a value for the Ampezzo people, but if it were not there any more frankly it would be an acceptable sacrifice. We must look at the Olympic project from an overall perspective: 600 million will arrive in the province of Belluno for the variants of Longarone and Cortina, which have been expected for decades. Furthermore, this event will bring the image of Belluno, and therefore also of Cortina, everywhere in the world: we must not only look at our own backyard ». The playground that Cortina has been waiting for decades, therefore, would be expendable in the face of the induced that will bring the Olympic event not only locally, but also nationally. And the same goes for the Adventure Park, frequented during the summer by thousands of people, guests and citizens: an offer that will disappear completely from next year, at the beginning of the construction site. Mayor Lorenzi for his part explained that “when you build a new house there are traces to be done, walls to break and you pay the price for something to get something better in return. Thanks to the Olympics, we will have a new facility starting from the center and a new parking area with 770 spaces; we will have the country adjustments for the Paralympic event and we will become an example for other locations on inclusion. There may be different ideas in the country, but we must be concrete and as mayor this is the concept to be pursued. So let’s go on like this ». With the option, however, of recoverat least the new playground and put it back in its place once the work on the track and its covering have been completed. Adventure Park, managed by a private individual on a municipal area among the trees inside the bobsleigh track, near the Antelao straight, will instead be swept away by the new track. In this area, in fact, the Antelao straight and the finish area will have to be redone, as well as the construction of the new deceleration track that will reach the Bandion curve from the bob bar square. For this park, however, no restoration is planned.