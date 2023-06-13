cost analysis and prospects

4th COUNCIL COMMISSION – Monday 19 June 2023 at 3.30 pm in the Town Council hall and on the web





The 4th Commission of the Municipal Council of Ferrara – chaired by the councillor Tommaso Mantovani – will gather lMonday 19 June 2023 at 3.30pm in the Municipal Council hall of the municipal residence and live on the web.

The information on the district heating of the Hera Group in the Municipality of Ferrara: analysis of costs and prospects.

The following personalities will be present at the disclosure:

– the Councilor for the Environment of the Municipality of Ferrara Alessandro Balboni;

– the manager of the Environmental Quality Service of the Municipality of Ferrara Alessio Stabellini;

– the manager of the Emilia Area Management Central Strategy Department, Hera Spa local authority regulation Davide Bigarelli;

– the Hera spa district heating Operational and Commercial Manager Simone Rossi;

– the Director of Production, Trading and District Heating Hera Spa Stavros Papageorgiou.

