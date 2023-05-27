Home » Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces – Zaluzhny asks Ukrainians to pray for success
Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces – Zaluzhny asks Ukrainians to pray for success

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces – Zaluzhny asks Ukrainians to pray for success

Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny appealed to his fellow citizens to support the Ukrainian defenders in a difficult time – the beginning of the next actions. On the Internet, he published a spectacular video devoted to the liberation of Ukraine from the Russian invaders.

The video was inspired by the Prayer of a Ukrainian Nationalist, written by Osyp Mashchak in the 1920s, almost 100 years ago.

This is the Prayer for the Liberation of Ukraine. With such words and thoughts, our heroic soldiers go on the offensive to liberate Ukraine from the Russian occupiers and raise the Victory Banner.

“Ukraine, native land-mother,
Lord, our heavenly father,
Bless!”, – says the post of the Glavkom.

We will remind that the day before, the head of “Wagner” Evgeny Prigozhin announced that he would withdraw his subordinates from Bakhmut, where he is already being actively surrounded by the Defense Forces of Ukraine. During the battles for Bakhmut, a private group of mercenaries lost 10,000 recruits from among convicts and 10,000 full-time professional fighters.

54

