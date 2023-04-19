Couple accused of assaulting bus passengers is sent to prison

On Saturday the 1st of the current month, the National Civil Police (PNC) received a complaint about a theft that occurred inside a bus. The alleged perpetrators, identified as Kevin Albert MS and Alma Iris RC, had gotten into a vehicle to flee to a shopping center.

The incident was captured on video, which was uploaded to social media. With the license plate number of the car, the National Civil Police managed to find its owner who told them that he was renting the car to Kevin Albert, who used it as an Uber.

The car was located at a gas station, in the Altos de San Bartolo III urbanization, in Soyapango, where the couple was arrested. At the time of the arrest, the vehicle and a cell phone were confiscated.

Kevin Albert and Alma Iris were indicted for the crime of reception in the First Peace Court of Soyapango. At the initial hearing, the judge ordered the formal investigation and provisional detention against both of them, who were not transferred to the hearing because they are also accused of the crime of illegal groups, for investigation within the framework of the Exception Regime.