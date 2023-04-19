Home » Couple accused of assaulting bus passengers is sent to prison
News

Couple accused of assaulting bus passengers is sent to prison

by admin
Couple accused of assaulting bus passengers is sent to prison

On Saturday the 1st of the current month, the National Civil Police (PNC) received a complaint about a theft that occurred inside a bus. The alleged perpetrators, identified as Kevin Albert MS and Alma Iris RC, had gotten into a vehicle to flee to a shopping center.

The incident was captured on video, which was uploaded to social media. With the license plate number of the car, the National Civil Police managed to find its owner who told them that he was renting the car to Kevin Albert, who used it as an Uber.

The car was located at a gas station, in the Altos de San Bartolo III urbanization, in Soyapango, where the couple was arrested. At the time of the arrest, the vehicle and a cell phone were confiscated.

Kevin Albert and Alma Iris were indicted for the crime of reception in the First Peace Court of Soyapango. At the initial hearing, the judge ordered the formal investigation and provisional detention against both of them, who were not transferred to the hearing because they are also accused of the crime of illegal groups, for investigation within the framework of the Exception Regime.

See also  Lampedusa, the boat overturns during the rescue: 8 women drowned, one was pregnant. "Children among the missing"

You may also like

Slow start: Only 50 participants at the start...

Electoral process in the DRC: META undertakes to...

From influencers to politicians: the transition of 2023

Phenomenon Carvajal: Suddenly there again during the hot...

Lisala: one dead and houses burned after a...

Vallenato Festival: motorcycle traffic is restricted from 7:00...

“Corona explainer” Mayr clarifies the case of mysterious...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Thursday, April 20

How to prevent a cat from damaging the...

Sudden torrential rain in Changsha turns daytime into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy