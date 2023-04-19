Home » Gutiérrez meets again with the Vaca Muerta firms after losing the elections in Neuquén
Gutiérrez meets again with the Vaca Muerta firms after losing the elections in Neuquén

Gutiérrez meets again with the Vaca Muerta firms after losing the elections in Neuquén

The governor of Neuquén, Omar Gutiérrez, will meet again with the leading firms of Vaca Muerta and the energy sector, after losing the elections. It will be this Wednesday, when he participates in the IDEA energy 2023 Experience. He will be accompanied by his partner from another Chubut, in an exclusive cocktail dinner. They claim that Rolando Figueroa, the governor-elect, was also invited.

The event is held in Neuquén and the participation of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is expected; the Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royón and the CEOs of the main oil companies.

Although the schedule of panels is organized for tomorrow, Thursday, the tonight is destined to start among the protagonists of the energy scene. It is a exclusive cocktail dinner for members and partners of IDEA.

It is at this moment that Gutiérrez will be part of the panel “The view of the governors on energy security.” The governor of Chubut, Mariano Arcioni, will also participate, and the moderator will be the CEO of Pan American, Marcos Bulgheroni.

The Gutiérrez it will be his turn to speak after the opening, which will be in charge of Paula Altavilla, first vice president of IDEA and Country President Argentina, Uruguay & Paraguay of Schneider Electric; and Roberto Murchison, president of IDEA and the Murchison Group.

It will depend on the governors of Neuquén and Chubut how the food falls on everyone, because, at the close of their panel, it will be time for dinner, scheduled until 11:00 p.m.

