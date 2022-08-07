On Sunday 7 August in Friuli Venezia Giulia 555 new infections from Covid-19 were recorded. In detail: 109 positivity were found on 1,157 molecular swabs, while another 446 emerged from 2,659 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

This was announced by the Central Health Department of the Region in its daily bulletin. In the last 24 hours, 2 deaths have been recorded in Trieste.

There are 2 people admitted to intensive care, while there are 223 positive patients hospitalized in other departments.

In the last seven days, the incidence rate of infections in the region was 591.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The infections recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia since the beginning of the pandemic are a total of 460,415, while the deaths are 5,280.