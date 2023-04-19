María Fernanda Cabal furious with Samper, who criticized Pastrana, Trump and Bolsonaro

The letter that former Colombian president Andrés Pastrana sent to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in which he criticizes Gustavo Petro, aroused reactions of all kinds. The most recent were led by two other Colombian politicians, María Fernanda Cabal and Ernesto Samper Pizano.

It turns out that former President Samper, on his Twitter account, launched harsh questions at Pastrana, who succeeded him in the Executive branch in 1998. In a trill, he not only compared him to controversial former presidents such as the American Donald Trump and the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, but also accused them all of being “fascists.”

“The dangerous and criminal strategy of fascist leaders like Jair Bolsonaro, Trump and Andrés Pastrana to go around questioning the electoral systems of the countries and alleging alleged frauds to delegitimize the results if they are not favorable to their causes”, sentenced the ex-president, who governed Colombia from 1994 to 1998.

A few minutes were enough for this harsh publication to reach the eyes of one of the most fervent supporters of Trump and Bolsonaro in Colombia: Uribista senator María Fernanda Cabal, who has been one of the greatest defenders of the two foreign politicians due to their proximity. ideologies they share, the radical right.

Also on Twitter, the opposition congresswoman recalled one of the scandals that have not left Samper more than 20 years after leaving his position as President of the Republic: in which he was accused of having received money from drug trafficking to win the elections that led to the leadership of the Colombian State at the end of the last century. For this process, the Attorney General’s Office opened the so-called 8 thousand process.

The senator pointed out his alleged ties to the brothers Gilberto and Miguel Rodríguez Orejuela, former heads of one of the most powerful criminal structures the nation has ever had, and explained to him what, in her opinion, were fascism and socialism.

“You were chosen by the Cali Cartel. Criminal and dangerous strategy to destroy the institutions. And I remind you, fascism is socialism. The promotion of “collectivism” is never right, said María Fernanda Cabal.

However, although Ernesto Samper did not answer the Democratic Center congresswoman again, he did continue to throw hard darts against Andrés Pastrana, with whom they have differed since time immemorial.

For example, in other of his trills, the former president assured that Plan Colombia, with which Pastrana wanted to end the armed conflict, was “the shameful transformation of a plan designed to increase the social presence of the State in areas of violence, in a war plan without quarter or humanitarian containment against the guerrillas and drug trafficking,” Samper asserted.

He even reminded him of his failed peace agreements with the Farc, his closeness to the deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and, like Cabal, he also brought up his alleged ties to the aforementioned heads of the Cali cartel.

“Pastrana never tires of accumulating tin medals: Epstein’s friend, Caguan hero, Rodríguez Orejuela blackmailer and now, with the letter he sent to Biden against Petro, he renews his favorite decoration: that of traitor to the homeland”, asserted.

It should be mentioned that in the letter that Pastrana sent to Biden he says that “Petro’s Colombia is a chaos of public order and criminality in which the prevailing drug trafficking organizations negotiate face to face with the government,” said Pastrana Arango, where he refers to the submission to justice bill defended by the current administration headed by the Ministry of Justice. with Infobae

