In the last week, the Marca health company recorded 46 requests for urgent intervention for coronavirus, of which 22 resulted in hospitalizations, the others managed with therapy and home assistance. To date, 96 patients are hospitalized for coronavirus in the Treviso facilities, 5 of whom are in intensive care, the rest distributed between infectious wards and community hospitals in Treviso, Vittorio Veneto, Montebelluna, Conegliano, Castelfranco, Oras di Motta di Livenza and San Camillo in the capital .

The number of visits to the Ca’ Foncello emergency room was decidedly high, which fluctuates between 250 and 300 patients per day. Of these, 30% are elderly people negative for Covid but with chronic pathologies that the flu virus tends to aggravate, causing complications such as decompensation. Checking yourself – even with the swab – remains essential.

The bad habit of not undergoing tests to “save” lunches and dinners had also taken place in 2020 and 2021, the first two years of the pandemic, and it is no coincidence that there had been an increase in cases after the Christmas holidays, with the infections favored by the occasions of conviviality.