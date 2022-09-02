There are 19,160 new cases of positivity to Covid-19 (yesterday 20,503). And 91 deaths (yesterday 68) recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours, for a total of 175,754 victims since the beginning of the pandemic. Including molecular and antigenic ones, the total swabs processed were 158,970 (yesterday 155,571), with a positivity rate, yesterday equal to 13.2%, which today drops to 12.1%. On the health system front, there was a decrease in ordinary hospitalizations (-143, for a total of 4,819) and in intensive care (-12, for a total of 195).

Hope: “No evaluation on the extension of the masks on the public transport”

“There are no ratings on this yet.” So the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, today in Florence on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Meyer Health Campus, he replied to journalists who asked him if any decisions had been taken on a possible extension of the obligation to wear masks on public transport, which will expire on September 30th. “That of the fight against Covid” we must still consider it an open game. Covid has not disappeared, it has not taken a spaceship and disappeared. It is a problem we still have but we have new tools to tackle it, especially with vaccines. Yesterday Ema gave the ok to updated vaccines, Aifa will pronounce on 5 September, and the hope is that from mid-September we can start this other piece of the vaccination campaign “.

EU: continue vaccination with available products

Continue national Covid vaccination strategies using currently available vaccines, without waiting for adapted ones. It is the first recommendation, contained in a document that Ansa was able to see in advance, from the European Commission to prepare for a possible new wave of Covid for the autumn-winter, as happened in the last two years. As for adapted vaccines, the EU Executive suggests developing national programs immediately to identify which vaccines should be used for which population groups.