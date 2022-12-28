Even in Italy, travelers from China will be subjected to a mandatory antigenic swab (these are rapid tests). The Minister of Health has just decided Horace Schillaci. The outbreak of Covid in China is worrying many countries around the world. India, Taiwan and Japan have already provided for the test for those arriving from that country. They should be tracked by the hour from the US.

In Italy the swabs were expected from December 26 for flights from China arriving at Milan Malpensa. This morning also the councilor for health of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, had announced a similar measure for Rome Fiumicino: “Tests for flights from China are resuming, pending national provisions”. Immediately afterwards, the Ministry of Health extended the provision to all of Italy.

“I have ordered, by ordinance, mandatory Covdi19 antigenic swabs, and related sequencing of the virus, for all passengers coming from China and in transit through Italy” wrote Schillaci. “The measure is essential to guarantee the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population. He will report in more detail during the Council of Ministers convened today ”.

Covid, swabs at Malpensa for those arriving from China: 97 positive out of 210. Bertolaso: “Italy is the first country in the world to carry out these tests” by Zita Dazzi

28 December 2022



At Malpensa on 26 December the passengers of two flights were tested. “On the first flight – explained the councilor of the Lombardy Region to Welfare Guido Bertolaso – out of 92 passengers, 35 (38%) are positive. In the second, out of 120 passengers 62 (52%) are positive”. Now “we have activated the sequencing procedure – he concluded – tomorrow morning we will have the first results”.

Covid, swabs resume at Fiumicino for flights arriving from China by the Rome editorial staff

28 December 2022



“From Saturday 24 December to today, the Minister has closely followed the outcome of the swabs carried out on passengers arriving at Malpensa from China and has recommended the sequencing of all the variants that may emerge from the swabs. Surveillance and prevention, through sequencing, are essential to promptly identify any new variants that may cause concern and which, at the moment, are not in circulation in Italy”.

“Minister Schillaci has also been in contact for days with the competent authorities of the other EU states to define shared strategies. This afternoon he will report to the Council of Ministers on the matter”.

At Fiumicino, the tests, explained D’Amato, “will take place in the usual way, under the supervision of the Spallanzani Institute and with the support of the regional USCARs. We must not let our guard down, the latest news on Covid pushes us to hold on attention”.