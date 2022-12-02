Home News Covid, the RT still rises but the incidence is stable. The pandemic is in the plateau
Covid, the RT still rises but the incidence is stable. The pandemic is in the plateau

Covid, the RT still rises but the incidence is stable. The pandemic is in the plateau

The Rt goes up again but the incidence becomes stable. This is stated by the data from the control room of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health which studies the trend of Covid. The pandemic in Italy would therefore have entered a plateau phase and a reduction in cases could be observed from next week, even if the cold and the simultaneous circulation of the flu remain unknown.

