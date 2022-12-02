Home Health Covid, the Consulta: the obligation to vaccinate health care workers and the over 50s remains
The Constitutional Court “save” thevaccine requirement anti Covid introduced by the Draghi government in 2021 for some professional categories they over 50. The Court found the questions raised by five judicial offices to be inadmissible and unfounded.
In particular, the Court considered inadmissible, for procedural reasons, the question relating to the impossibility, for operators of the health professions who have not fulfilled the vaccination obligation, to carry out the work activitywhen it does not involve interpersonal contacts.

On the other hand, the choices of the legislator adopted in the pandemic period on the vaccination obligation of the health personnel. Finally, the questions proposed with reference to the provision which excludes, in the event of non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation and for the time of suspension, the payment of a check to be paid by the employer for those who have been suspended were also considered unfounded ; and this, both for health personnel and for school personnel. This was announced by the Communication and Press Office of the Constitutional Court, pending the filing of the sentences.

Doctors’ Order: also for Consult vaccines that are fundamental for citizen health

The Medical Association has welcomed the opinion of the Query. «The Constitutional Court confirmed theobligation to have an anti-Covid vaccine for healthcare personnel, considering the choices made by the Government neither unreasonable nor disproportionate – said the president of the National Federation of Doctors and Dentists (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli – So the feeling we had in the worst period of Covid when people died , that the vaccine could actually be the optimal solution to be able to get out of that dramatic condition was confirmed by the Consulta ». This means, added Anelli, “that also for the Constitutional Court vaccines are a fundamental tool for guaranteeing the health of citizens”.

