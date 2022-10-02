Listen to the audio version of the article

At 16.30 today, Sunday 2 October, 28,509 new Coronavirus positives were recorded (- 15.8% day on day: yesterday they were 33,876) detected by the daily bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. There have been 20 deaths in the last 24 hours (yesterday 38), for a total of 177,150 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, increased to 19.3% (yesterday to 18.8%). The data was processed on the basis of the results of 147,359 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, against 180,241 on 1 October. Both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered in the count.

Of the Italians currently positive, 4,292 are hospitalized with symptoms in ordinary hospital wards (+111, yesterday they were 4,181) and 133 in intensive care units (-3, they were 136). The subjects kept under medical observation in home isolation are instead 463,524 (+11,694, they were 451,830). The total number of discharged and recovered people exceeded 21,884,153 people.

Emilia-Romagna, same number in intensive care

Still 2,758 infections from Coronavirus in Emilia-Romagna, almost 8 thousand swabs. The number of hospitalized in intensive care (22) in the regional bulletin has remained unchanged in the last 24 hours, while the number of patients in the other Covid departments has increased (685, +22). Active cases also increased, 26,464 (+ 1,093), 97.3% in isolation at home. The healed are 1,664 more than yesterday and there is the death of an eighty year old in Ravenna.

In Sardinia today there are 246 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity out of a total, including molecular and antigenic, of 2282 swabs. In the intensive care units 1 patient is hospitalized (like yesterday). 56 patients are hospitalized in the medical area, five more than yesterday. There are 4,747 cases of home isolation, 117 more than yesterday. There are no deaths.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 752 positives and no deaths

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia 752 positivity to Covid were ascertained from 3,720 swabs, of which 58 from 867 molecular swabs and 694 from 2,853 antigenic swabs; there were no deaths. Two people are hospitalized in intensive care, 162 in the other wards. The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is 590.2. The data was communicated by the Central Directorate for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg, 494,739 positivity have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,432.