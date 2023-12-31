Crafts were also part of the Cali Fair

In an unprecedented display, the first edition of the ‘Pacific Artisanal Fair’ burst into the heart of the Cali Fair, as a beacon of tradition, creativity and cultural diversity. With the participation of 80 artisans from Cauca, Nariño, Chocó and, of course, the Valley, this event stood as an exceptional showcase of artisanal skill and talent.

The Parque de las Banderas served as the main stage for this unique exhibition that offered a wide and extensive artistic and musical program and a dazzling fashion catwalk.

Valle del Cauca, home to a rich ethnic and cultural diversity that houses mestizo, Afro-descendant populations and more than 78 indigenous communities, showed its splendor through various crafts. From weaving, jewelry to carpentry, basketry, saddlery, leather goods, jewelry and pottery products stood out, each carrying with it a portion of the history and identity of its creator.

The success of this fair lies in its opening to new horizons for artisans. 73% of participants had never before had the opportunity to exhibit their creations at a craft fair, representing a significant springboard for the cultural and economic development of the region.

The choice of Cali as the venue for this event was no coincidence. As the capital of the Colombian Pacific and a commercial entry point to international markets, the city offers the perfect setting for the expansion and promotion of artisanal creations.

The call, promoted by Artesanías de Colombia SA – BIC, was opened to all those artisans who have participated in training processes, providing them with comprehensive technical assistance and focusing on strengthening their human, social, productive and commercial skills, highlighting cultural identity, innovation and quality.

