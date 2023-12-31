Things continue to rumble in Liège: Standard fires coach Carl Hoefkens after disappointing results

© BELGIUM

His ‘lady in red’ has already thrown him out. Carl Hoefkens (45) has left Standard after just six months as coach. The club reports on their website. Our compatriot does not retain the confidence of the board after all. For the second year in a row, Hoefkens is paying the price for the disappointing performance.

Quinten Torfs David Van den Broeck

Today at 10:27

Not again, Hoefkens must have thought when he received his C4 on Sunday. Our compatriot was also fired last season just before the start of the new year. He was then pushed aside at Club Brugge on December 28. “After the disappointing results, Standard has decided to end the collaboration,” said Liège. “We would like to thank Carl for his dedication in recent months. Our club will now look for a new coach.”

The results were indeed nothing to write home about. The Rouches have taken a measly three out of fifteen in the last five games. Hoefkens seemed to have time until after the winter break to correct the lopsided situation at Sclessin, but the marriage between the coach and “the beautiful woman” as he called the club six months ago when he was appointed, has now come to an end .

In the last match under Hoefkens, Standard took an (unexpected) point against STVV deep in injury time. The Rouches are currently in ninth place and are already nine points behind sixth in the standings.

From the start it was difficult to work in Liège. After a poor start to the season, Hoefkens immediately came under fire, but the board had no doubts. Some late reinforcements allowed Standard to recover, culminating in the comeback at home against Anderlecht at the end of October. Yet things quickly went downhill for Hoefkens and co. And so Standard had no choice but to stop the collaboration and look for a new coach.

