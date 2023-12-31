good performance in Thailand for Corifeo from Comisa

An exciting Muay Thai match for master Angelo Corifeo from Comiso, protagonist, in recent days, of a super fight in Thailand in the prestigious Bangla Boxing Stadium in Patong.

Unfortunately, however, master Corifeo had to deal with some bad luck already in the first round: “I immediately faced the opponent with devastating low kicks, also putting him down – underlines Corifeo – then, placing a medium kick to the liver of the ‘opponent, I hit his elbow with my shin and, unfortunately, I had to stop. Getting into the ring, with the opponent being a very strong Argentine boxer in this case, is also this: anything can happen. My greatest victory, however, was fighting, once again, against the best boxers in the world with countless matches under his belt and what’s more, much younger than me, who am 40 years old. Yes, this was my real satisfaction. Receiving numerous compliments from everyone at ringside, even the Thais, was truly exciting. Unique experience. All this thanks also to the hard preparation done in the Mai Karon Muay Thai camp, a gym of great instructors and masters led by the manager Maikol, who I thank very much for having called me and made me part of this magnificent experience”.

“I also want to thank – he adds – all the Italians and foreigners who were present at the stadium for supporting me. Thanks again to all the athletes I met during the camp for allowing me this comparison. And finally, I thank all my beloved students who supported me from Italy.”

Corifeo carries out his sporting activity under the aegis of the Csen Ragusa provincial committee whose president, Sergio Cassisi, declares “he has demonstrated that he has reached a very high level and the fact that he participates in such meetings in the homeland of combat sports speaks volumes long. We are really happy with his performances and, above all, for the fact that he manages to convey to his students the desire to carry on this intense sporting discipline.”

Share this: Facebook

X

