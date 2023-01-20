Home News Create the Department of Music, one of the goals of the new dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the UPC
News

Create the Department of Music, one of the goals of the new dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the UPC

Create the Department of Music, one of the goals of the new dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts of the UPC

Promote the creation of Department of Music at the Popular University of Cesar is the challenge of Yesid Acevedo Durán, who this Friday, January 20, assumes the position as the new dean of the Faculty of Fine Artswhich works in Valledupar.

This was revealed in dialogue with THE PYLONin which he stated that with this he seeks “strengthen the existing program with 179 students and make it independent”. Also, it was also established “to formalize the property registry of the Fine Arts property to be able to manage resources before ministries, since it still does not appear in the name of the UPC and prevents us from allocating resources”.

The Faculty of Fine Arts currently has 566 active studentsof which 83 are part of the Folklore Art and Culture undergraduate program, 303 of the Bachelor of Arts and 179 of the Music program.

THE DEAN

Yesid Acevedo Durán comes to the deanship of Fine Arts after 16 years of experience as a higher education teacher at the Popular University of Cesar, coordinator of the language center and director of the Department of Languages.

He has a degree in Spanish and English languagespecialist in Telematics and Informatics and master in Hispanic American Literature and the Caribbean from the Universidad del Atlántico.

“I want to recover the physical facilities of Fine Arts, build more spaces and strengthen ourselves academically and in research, as well as stimulate culture”he expressed.

