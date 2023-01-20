The “Thai PBS World” news network reported that the above-mentioned two direct flights both took off from Shanghai. The plane arriving in Chiang Mai carried 195 Chinese tourists, and the flight arriving in Phuket contained 182 Chinese tourists. The report also said that senior officials of the Thailand National Tourism Administration and local officials gave these tourists “VIP reception”.

According to a report by Everyjing.com on January 19, from 00:00 on January 8, my country’s policies such as canceling post-entry nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation, and optimizing personnel exchanges between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao have officially come into effect. With the adjustment of the epidemic prevention and control policy, outbound tourism has also resumed in an orderly manner.

Wang Wenbin said that after the Chinese government released the overall plan for the “Class B and B control” of new crown virus infection and the interim measures for the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, the overall domestic epidemic situation has been at a low epidemic level, and the number of people entering and leaving the country has gradually increased. Many countries warmly welcome Chinese tourists. Recently, the production and life of Chinese society have fully returned to normal, and the willingness of Chinese citizens to travel abroad has increased significantly, and the conditions for the resumption of tourism activities are more mature. According to the interim measures for the exchange of Chinese and foreign personnel, the Chinese side, in line with the principles of safety and order, has embarked on a pilot program to resume outbound tourism for Chinese citizens. The competent department will guide tourism companies to organize and implement it carefully. We also remind tourists to do a good job of self- health management and monitoring before travel, and strictly abide by the epidemic prevention requirements of our country and localities to ensure healthy travel, happy travel, and safe return home.

According to CCTV News on January 20, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference held today (20th). A reporter asked: Recently, China has resumed the travel of Chinese citizens to some countries. Can you introduce the relevant situation?

The report also stated that Nanta Hiri, director of the Phuket Office of the National Tourism Administration of Thailand, said that in 2019, Thailand received about 17 million tourists from China, of which about 3 million traveled to Phuket Island.

Thailand is welcoming a steady stream of Chinese tourists. Agency statistics show thatAt present, almost half of Chinese outbound tourists go to Thailand.According to the annual national travel agency statistical survey report of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Thailand ranks among the top ten in the number of outbound tours organized by travel agencies all year round, and it ranks first in 2020 and 2019.

On January 9, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand held a grand welcome ceremony to welcome the first Chinese flight to Thailand after the adjustment of China‘s immigration policy. Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Anutin, Thailand’s Minister of Transport Chijobu, and Minister of Tourism and Sports Pippa went to the airport to welcome Chinese tourists.

In mid-January, a reporter from “Daily Economic News” interviewed Luo Lan, Director of the Shanghai Office of the Thailand National Tourism Administration,She told reporters that tourism in Thailand has returned to the normal state before the epidemic. Major public areas such as scenic spots, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls have been opened normally. As the Chinese New Year approaches, the number of tourists has also begun to increase. At present, China‘s group tour has not been officially released, and she looks forward to the full liberalization of outbound travel.

Luo Lan, director of the Shanghai Office of the National Tourism Administration of Thailand Photo source: provided by the interviewee

On January 19, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference. It was mentioned at the meeting that Omicron and Delta recombinants were recently detected in Thailand.

Will this have an impact on Chinese tourists visiting Thailand? The Shanghai Office of the National Tourism Administration of Thailand told the reporter of “Daily Economic News“,At present, there is no obvious impact on tourism to Thailand.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin went to the airport to welcome Chinese tourists

According to the official website of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, on January 9, flight MF833 from Xiamen arrived in Bangkok with 269 passengers.This is the first flight from China to Thailand after China adjusted its epidemic prevention and control policy.Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin, Minister of Transport Sashayan, Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipa, Director of the National Tourism Administration Yuthasak and other senior officials of the Thai government went to Suvarnabhumi Airport to greet them.

On January 9, the Thai side held a ceremony at the airport to welcome Chinese tourists.Image source: Official website of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand

The Thai side put up a Chinese welcome banner of “Always Welcome Chinese People” at the airport. When the Chinese tourists arrived, Anutin and others warmly welcomed them, and presented Chinese tourists with orchid garlands and masks, expressing the Thai people’s respect for the Chinese tourists. The welcome of Chinese tourists.

Image source: Official website of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand

Anutin delivered a speech at the airport and said that he came together with the Minister of Transport, Tourism and Sports to warmly welcome Chinese tourists on behalf of the Thai government.Thailand will treat immigrants from all countries equally, and will not take special epidemic prevention measures for immigrants from a specific country, and announced that Thailand has decided to cancel the measures for entry inspection of the new crown vaccination certificate.

Statistics show that in 2018, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand exceeded 10 million for the first time. The Thailand National Tourism Administration predicts that as China adjusts its epidemic prevention and control policies, the number of Chinese tourists entering Thailand will reach 300,000 in the first quarter of 2023, and it is expected to reach 5 million in the whole year.

